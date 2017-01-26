Sudan: Calls for Schools to Close As 'Cholera' Fears Grip Eastern Sudan

Activists and observers of the health situation in Sudan's Red Sea State have demanded the closure of schools because of the high prevalence of acute watery diarrhoea, suspected to be cholera, among children. Journalist Osman Hashim, a specialist in health coverage in eastern Sudan revealed new outbreaks of watery diarrhoea at the areas of Mohammed Goal, Jebeit El Maadin, and Alooulib.

