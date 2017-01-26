Sudan: Calls for Schools to Close As ...

Sudan: Calls for Schools to Close As 'Cholera' Fears Grip Eastern Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Activists and observers of the health situation in Sudan's Red Sea State have demanded the closure of schools because of the high prevalence of acute watery diarrhoea, suspected to be cholera, among children. Journalist Osman Hashim, a specialist in health coverage in eastern Sudan revealed new outbreaks of watery diarrhoea at the areas of Mohammed Goal, Jebeit El Maadin, and Alooulib.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,279,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC