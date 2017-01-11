South Sudan's Kiir says peace deal re...

South Sudan's Kiir says peace deal remains alive

South Sudan's president says a peace deal signed to end his country's civil war is alive and being implemented. Speaking on Tuesday in Egypt's capital, Cairo, President Salva Kiir rejected attempts by unnamed parties to renegotiate the August 2015 deal.

