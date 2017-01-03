South Sudan's Government Calls for Pe...

South Sudan's Government Calls for Peace Dialogue

Monday Jan 2

South Sudan's government says it wants to bring peace and stability in the country this year, after three years of fighting. The government is putting its hopes on the recently launched national dialogue.

Chicago, IL

