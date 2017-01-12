South Sudan: UN Mission Confirms Talks On Regional Protection Force
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan has confirmed that it continues its discussions with the transitional national unity Government on a 4,000-strong regional protection force, which was authorized by the Security Council last August but has yet to be deployed. The UN Mission in South Sudan "confirms that in preparation for the arrival of the Regional Protection Force, it continues to be engaged in discussions with the Transitional Government of National Unity as to the various modalities for the new Force, including where they will be deployed in Juba," said a statement issued by the Mission's Office of the Spokesperson.
