South Sudan says government, rebel forces clash near Malakal
" A South Sudan military spokesman says government and rebel forces have clashed near the northern city of Malakal. Santo Domic Chol told The Associated Press that government forces were attacked Wednesday by a militia under the command of Johnson Olony.
