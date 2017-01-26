South Sudan: Head of UN mission meets President Kiir, pledges commitment to regional force

Special Representative and head of the UN Mission in South Sudan David Shearer meets with President Salva Kiir in the capital Juba. Photo: UNMISS/Isaac Billy 26 January 2017 – The newly arrived head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, has met with President Salva Kiir in the country's capital of Juba, where he reiterated the Mission's commitment to supporting peace efforts.

