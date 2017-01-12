South Sudan claims mandate has expire...

South Sudan claims mandate has expired for more UN troops

South Sudan's government is claiming that the U.N. Security Council mandate has expired to send a new contingent of 4,000 peacekeepers to boost the existing force. Minister of Information Michael Makuei told the Associated Press that Dec. 15th was the expiration date for the deployment of peacekeepers to bolster the existing 12,000 U.N. troops in South Sudan.

