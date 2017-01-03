Republic of South Sudan Travel Warning

Republic of South Sudan Travel Warning

The U.S. State Department warns U.S. citizens against travel to the Republic of South Sudan because of ongoing fighting, intercommunal violence, and violent crime. The Department of State has terminated Ordered Departure status for Embassy Juba, and simultaneously adjusted its staffing profile to reflect new conditions on the ground.

