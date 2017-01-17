Nyajime Guet, 4, has survived the odd...

Nyajime Guet, 4, has survived the odds as South Sudan's humanitarian crisis unfolds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Four-year-old Nyajime Guet was suffering from severe acute malnutrition with medical complications when she was admitted to a UNICEF-supported clinic in Juba, South Sudan, in October 2015. She weighed just nine kilograms, rather than the 19.5 kilograms a healthy girl of her age and height should weigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC