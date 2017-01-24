Indonesia probes alleged gun smuggling by peacekeeping unit
JAKARTA, Indonesia - Authorities in Indonesia are investigating allegations of weapons smuggling by dozens of its peacekeepers who were arrested in Sudan, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Sudanese media reported on Friday that the North Darfur state administration arrested Indonesian police officers who were suspected of trying to smuggle out 29 Kalashnikov rifles and about 70 guns in their luggage at El-Fasher airport.
