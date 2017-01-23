In Africa, Obama's presidency couldn't help but be personal

In this Tuesday Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cuban President Raul Castro at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, South Africa, in the rain for a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela. Africa was electrified by the rise of Barack Obama, the first U.S. president of African descent, who took aim at the twin scourges of corruption and dictatorship and sent thousands of troops to fight one of the most terrifying disease outbreaks in decades.

