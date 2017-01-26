Holocaust survivors to mark memorial ...

Holocaust survivors to mark memorial day with events across Wales

Holocaust survivors and Jewish community leaders will be among those marking some of the most horrific events in history with a series of events today. Carwyn Jones will jointly host a national service in Cardiff on annual Holocaust Memorial Day, which coincides with the anniversary of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945.

