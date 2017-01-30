For Hundreds of Thousands Fleeing War...

For Hundreds of Thousands Fleeing War, Reaching Uganda Camp Means Safety

Saturday Jan 28

When fighting became frequent in his country South Sudan, Gwongo Paul Dada decided to leave. The journey involved two days of walking with his wife and 3-year old son before they arrived at a refugee camp in Uganda, he said.

Chicago, IL

