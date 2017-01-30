Fighting Blocks IOM Humanitarian Assi...

Fighting Blocks IOM Humanitarian Assistance in Upper Nile, South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: World News Report

IOM has been forced to suspend humanitarian activities in Wau Shilluk in South Sudan's Upper Nile area due to violent clashes over the weekend putting thousands at risk. Due to this increased insecurity, IOM has had to post pone the registration of nearly 3,000 thousand vulnerable individuals for humanitarian assistance indefinitely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC