Feature: Chinese "blue helmets" carry out duties on Spring Festival amid homesickness

JUBA/MONROVIA, Jan. 28 -- While the Chinese across the world are celebrating their Lunar New Year with family reunions, the country's peacekeepers are carrying out UN missions in places far away from home. Ma Yuanlong, a Chinese peacekeeper in South Sudan, is from Qihe, a county in China's northern province of Shandong.

