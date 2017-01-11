East Africa: Region's Dilemma Over So...

East Africa: Region's Dilemma Over South Sudan

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Having adequately addressed the alleged extravagant expenditure which nearly brought it to its knees recently, the East African Community began the new year with a dilemma on what to do with its new member; South Sudan. The world's newest nation was admitted into the bloc last year but is yet to be fully embraced in the EAC activities one of the reasons being sporadic violence pitting the government troops and rebels led by the former vice president Riek Machar.

Chicago, IL

