East Africa: How Has EAC Positioned I...

East Africa: How Has EAC Positioned Itself for 2017 and Beyond?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

It recently emerged that, in February, a sub-committee of ministers responsible for East African Community affairs agreed on a confederation model instead of a political federation as the last stage of EAC integration. As Judy Njeru, senior assistant director for political affairs in Kenya's state department of EAC integration, explained last month, a confederation is a union of political units for common action in relation to other units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,282 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,164

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC