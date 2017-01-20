.com | Peacekeepers leaving Sudan's Darfur found with arms - UN

The United Nations peace mission in Sudan's conflict-wracked Darfur region said Friday it had opened an inquiry after one of its units was found leaving the region with weapons. "Members of the security section discovered weapons and military equipment in the baggage of a unit of peacekeepers during a routine changeover at El Fasher" airport in northern Darfur, a spokesperson from the UN-African Union Mission in Darfur said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.