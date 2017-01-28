a I am heartbroken': Malala criticizes Trump for a closing the door on childrena fleeing violence

Malala Yousafzai gives a speech as she unveils her official portrait by artist Nasser Azam at Barbar Institute Of Fine Art on Nov. 29, 2015, in Birmingham, England. Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani schoolgirl who survived being shot in the head by the Taliban and went on to become an internationally-known advocate for girls' education and children's rights, said she is "heartbroken" over President Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States.

