US seeks UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo1 hour ago

United Nations, Dec 20: The United States has stepped up its drive to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, pushing ahead with plans for a vote at the Security Council on the proposed ban. US Ambassador Samantha Power made the case for cutting off the weapons flow to the war-torn country during a council meeting, arguing that all sides were mobilizing for more fighting and that action was needed to prevent mass atrocities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.