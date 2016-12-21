US seeks UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo1 hour ago

US seeks UN Security Council vote on ...

US seeks UN Security Council vote on South Sudan arms embargo

Monday Dec 19 Read more: India.com

United Nations, Dec 20: The United States has stepped up its drive to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, pushing ahead with plans for a vote at the Security Council on the proposed ban. US Ambassador Samantha Power made the case for cutting off the weapons flow to the war-torn country during a council meeting, arguing that all sides were mobilizing for more fighting and that action was needed to prevent mass atrocities.

Chicago, IL

