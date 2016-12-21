UN says three staff abducted in Sudan have been freed
Three United Nations refugee agency workers who were abducted from Sudan's strife-torn Darfur region last month have been freed, the UN said Tuesday. The three, Sarun Pradhan and Ramesh Karki of Nepal and Sudanese national Musa Omer Musa Mohamed, had been snatched by armed men on November 27 in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state.
