Ugandan President Holds Talks With South Sudan Counterpart In Juba
President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has called on the warring parties of South Sudan to stop their fighting and give peace and democracy a chance. The president's remarks were made in a brief address to the media following a private meeting with his South Sudan counterpart, President Salva Kiir, at State House in Juba on Thursday.
