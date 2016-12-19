U.S. presses Japan to back South Sudan arms embargo despite fears of backlash against peacekeepers
The United States is pressing Japan to back a draft United Nations Security Council resolution imposing an arms embargo on South Sudan, diplomats have said. Japanese support is important if the resolution, which the U.S. hopes to take to a vote soon, is to reach the minimum threshold of nine votes needed for passage in the Security Council, diplomats close to negotiations told Kyodo News recently.
