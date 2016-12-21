Sudan: More Die of Diarrhoea in Eastern Sudan

Port Sudan/Wad Madani - The current outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea has claimed at least three more lives in Red Sea State, while the 44 infections have been confirmed in El Gezira. Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that on Wednesday, at least three people died at Jebeit hospital in Red Sea State, with "dozens more infected".

