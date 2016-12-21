Sudan: Mass Detention Campaign Prior ...

Sudan: Mass Detention Campaign Prior to Civil Strike

Monday Dec 19

Many Sudanese are reportedly planning to respond to activists' calls to join a civil strike tomorrow in protest against unprecedented increases in the prices of basic consumer goods, medicines, electricity, and fuel. The authorities pre-empted the announced disobedience campaign on Monday with mass arrests of activists in the country.

