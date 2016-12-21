Sudan: Employees, Shop Owners Threatened On Sudan's 'Strike Day'
On Monday, Sudan witnessed varying responses to the calls for a nationwide civil disobedience action against the recent austerity measures and the government policies. The authorities of various states in the country reacted to the civil strike by forcing people not to join in.
