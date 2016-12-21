South Sudan rebel leader: Must inform S. Africa on movements
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar says he cannot leave his home in South Africa without first informing South African authorities. Machar told The Associated Press in a phone interview that he can move freely, but "I am to inform them I want to go somewhere and they take me there."
