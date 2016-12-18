South Sudan rebel leader: Must inform...

South Sudan rebel leader: Must inform S. Africa on movements

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Washington Post

In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar speaks in an interview with The Associated Press in Johannesburg. Riek Machar told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Saturday Dec. 17, 2016, he cannot leave his home in South Africa without first informing South African authorities.

