South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions ...

South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail at UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council's failure to approve a December 23, 2016, resolution that would have imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and placed a travel ban and asset freeze on three senior South Sudanese leaders was deeply disappointing, seven nongovernmental groups said today. The measure failed to gain the nine votes needed to pass, with seven in favor and eight abstentions.

