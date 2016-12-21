Reaffirming Principle of insignificant impact

Chinese Chronicler, Shinowa on December 25, 2016, stated that Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt had had conducted a meeting in Khartoum intended to assess the agreement on declaration of principles signed by the three countries regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam . Addressing the meeting, Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu said that Ethiopia is striving to finalize construction of the GERD responsibly, in a manner that does not incur significant impact on downstream countries.

