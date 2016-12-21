Ramada Ajman hotels sweep accolades a...

Ramada Ajman hotels sweep accolades at Hozpitality Excellence Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Al Bawaba

Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman and Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman bagged nine accolades from the 2nd Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards held at Dusit Thani Dubai. The hotels received seven gold awards including the General Manager of the Year for Cluster GM Iftikhar Hamdani, and Hotel of the Year for Green Initiatives for Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,688

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC