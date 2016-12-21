Ramada Ajman hotels sweep accolades at Hozpitality Excellence Awards
Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman and Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman bagged nine accolades from the 2nd Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards held at Dusit Thani Dubai. The hotels received seven gold awards including the General Manager of the Year for Cluster GM Iftikhar Hamdani, and Hotel of the Year for Green Initiatives for Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman.
