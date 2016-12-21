Ramada Ajman hosts climate change roundtable for future leaders
In line with its continuous advocacy on sustainability, Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman and Ramada Beach Hotel Ajman organised the International Roundtable Conference for future leaders on the topic of climate change. His Highness Sheikh Dr Abdul Aziz Bin Ali Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, also known as the Green Sheikh graced the event and shared his expertise on environmental missions.
