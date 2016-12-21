MoF holds the third meeting of the Go...

MoF holds the third meeting of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council for 2016

Tuesday Dec 27

The Ministry of Finance organised the third and final meeting of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council for 2016 at its premises in Dubai. The meeting was headed by HE Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF and Chairman of the Government Financial Policy Coordination Council; in the presence of HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector at MoF and Vice Chairman of the Council.

