IOM Extends Aid to Reach More Conflict-Affected Areas in South Sudan
IOM teams are providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance, including emergency medical support, to displaced and conflict-affected families in insecure and hard-to-reach areas of South Sudan. Response teams are currently operating in the Greater Equatoria region, where people have had limited access to aid in recent months.
