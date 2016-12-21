IOM Extends Aid to Reach More Conflic...

IOM Extends Aid to Reach More Conflict-Affected Areas in South Sudan

IOM teams are providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance, including emergency medical support, to displaced and conflict-affected families in insecure and hard-to-reach areas of South Sudan. Response teams are currently operating in the Greater Equatoria region, where people have had limited access to aid in recent months.

Chicago, IL

