His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Sudan, Cuba

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of greetings to field marshal Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir, President of the Republic of the Sudan on his country's Independence Day anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere greetings and wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to the president, praying to the Almighty Allah to return this and similar occasion on him and the brotherly Sudanese people with further progress and prosperity.

