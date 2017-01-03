His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greet...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Sudan, Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of greetings to field marshal Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir, President of the Republic of the Sudan on his country's Independence Day anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere greetings and wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to the president, praying to the Almighty Allah to return this and similar occasion on him and the brotherly Sudanese people with further progress and prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,980 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC