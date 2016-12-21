Government revokes Busoga University ...

Government revokes Busoga University licence over fake degrees

Wednesday Dec 21

The National Council for Higher Education has revoked the provisional licence it granted to Busoga University and cancelled fake degrees the Iganga-based institution awarded to more than 1,000 students mainly from South Sudan and Nigeria. The NCHE investigations into the fake degrees scandal found that the affected students were awarded degrees on September 30 after studying for only five months while others didn't fulfill the minimum entry requirements.

