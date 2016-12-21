FEATURE-Songs and sanctions help regr...

FEATURE-Songs and sanctions help regreen Sudan's desert villages

Friday Dec 23

The women of Sudan's North Kordofan state used to be famed for their war songs urging men to defend their meager desert assets of cattle, bush and watering holes. Now, in villages like Albaida, surrounded by deep orange sand dunes, women chant odes to protect their environment from a new enemy: climate change.

Chicago, IL

