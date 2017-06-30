Women's World Cup: Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj help Indian eves score 232/8 against Sri Lanka

India's Deepti Sharma in action during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 against Sri Lanka in Derby on Wednesday Deepti made 78 off 110 balls while Mithali continued her good form with yet another 50 plus score to set the base for India's total. Deepti Sharma and skipper Mithali Raj hit fine half-centuries to help India post a decent 232 for 8 against Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the ICC Women's World Cup in Derby on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.