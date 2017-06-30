Welcome to Sri Lanka's $286 million g...

Welcome to Sri Lanka's $286 million ghost airport

Yesterday Read more: Southland Times

Built by former president Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2013, the $286 million structure was meant to bring in hordes of tourists to a rundown and rural part of Sri Lanka. Currently around 50 to 75 people use the airport every day and it carried over 4700 passengers last year .

Chicago, IL

