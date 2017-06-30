Top Saudi entrepreneurs explore inves...

Top Saudi entrepreneurs explore investment possibilities in Sri Lanka

July 04, Colombo: One of the leading international entrepreneurs, and an investor, Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud called on President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday at the Presidential Secretariat, President's Media Division said. The Prince, who is a leading Saudi businessman, investor and philanthropist and a member of the Saudi royal family, was in Sri Lanka at the invitation of Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

Chicago, IL

