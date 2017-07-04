Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbrea...

Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225

2 hrs ago

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with the mosquito-borne virus killing 225 people and infecting more than 76,000 this year. Alarmed by the magnitude of the crisis, the government deployed 400 soldiers and police officers on Tuesday to clear away rotting garbage, stagnant water pools and other potential mosquito-breeding grounds.

Chicago, IL

