Sri Lanka's century-old cooperative service needs modernizing - Minister

July 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's cooperative Service, the island's third economic force for more than 100 years, needs modernizing and the government has launched the first ever reform initiative to develop the sector, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said. "Cooperative Development 2020 Vision is the roadmap that we are introducing to modernize this sector," the Minister Rishad Bathiudeen said at the launch which took place under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday at an event held at Kurunegala to mark the 95th International Cooperative Day.

