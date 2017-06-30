Sri Lanka's century-old cooperative s...

Sri Lanka's century-old cooperative service needs modernizing - Minister

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

July 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka's cooperative Service, the island's third economic force for more than 100 years, needs modernizing and the government has launched the first ever reform initiative to develop the sector, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said. "Cooperative Development 2020 Vision is the roadmap that we are introducing to modernize this sector," the Minister Rishad Bathiudeen said at the launch which took place under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday at an event held at Kurunegala to mark the 95th International Cooperative Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,089 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC