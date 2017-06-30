Sri Lankan state doctors' union temporarily suspends strike scheduled for tomorrow over SAITM

July 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka state doctors' trade union, the Government Medical Officers' Association today said that the island wide continuous strike that was to be launched on Wednesday was temporarily suspended for a week. The union announced on Monday that they would go on a continuous island wide strike until a proper solution to the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine also known as private medical college in Malabe is provided by the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.