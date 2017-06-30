Sri Lankan state doctors' union temporarily suspends strike scheduled for tomorrow over SAITM
July 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka state doctors' trade union, the Government Medical Officers' Association today said that the island wide continuous strike that was to be launched on Wednesday was temporarily suspended for a week. The union announced on Monday that they would go on a continuous island wide strike until a proper solution to the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine also known as private medical college in Malabe is provided by the government.
