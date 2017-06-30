Sri Lankan state doctors' union tempo...

Sri Lankan state doctors' union temporarily suspends strike scheduled for tomorrow over SAITM

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

July 04, Colombo: Sri Lanka state doctors' trade union, the Government Medical Officers' Association today said that the island wide continuous strike that was to be launched on Wednesday was temporarily suspended for a week. The union announced on Monday that they would go on a continuous island wide strike until a proper solution to the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine also known as private medical college in Malabe is provided by the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,969 • Total comments across all topics: 282,246,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC