Sri Lankan man, accused of murder in Quebec, deported after charge stayed
A Sri Lankan man accused of killing his wife in Quebec five years ago appears to have been deported after the charge against him was stayed because of an unreasonable delay. Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham, a permanent Canadian resident, was set to appear today at a detention review hearing, but it has been cancelled, a spokesperson at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada said.
