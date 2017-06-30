Sri Lankan court sentences journalist's murderer to death

July 05, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today sentenced the murderer of former AFP journalist Mel Gunasekera during a robbery attempt at her home in 2014. Colombo High Court judge Piyasena Ranasinghe found the suspect, Samson Anthony Joseph of Dompe found guilty of murdering the 40-year-old journalist on Feb 2, 2014.

