Sri Lankan court sentences journalist's murderer to death

1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

July 05, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today sentenced the murderer of former AFP journalist Mel Gunasekera during a robbery attempt at her home in 2014. Colombo High Court judge Piyasena Ranasinghe found the suspect, Samson Anthony Joseph of Dompe found guilty of murdering the 40-year-old journalist on Feb 2, 2014.

