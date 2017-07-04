Sri Lanka signs finance agreement with IFAD to strengthen rural households

The International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Sri Lankan government have signed a 33.7 million dollar financing agreement that will help 57,500 rural households in Sri Lanka, a Foreign Ministry statement said here Tuesday. The agreement was signed by Gilbert F. Houngbo, president of IFAD and R. H. S. Samaratunga, Secretary to Treasury and the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media of Sri Lanka.

