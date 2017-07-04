Sri Lanka signs finance agreement with IFAD to strengthen rural households
The International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Sri Lankan government have signed a 33.7 million dollar financing agreement that will help 57,500 rural households in Sri Lanka, a Foreign Ministry statement said here Tuesday. The agreement was signed by Gilbert F. Houngbo, president of IFAD and R. H. S. Samaratunga, Secretary to Treasury and the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media of Sri Lanka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC