Sri Lanka, Romania to expand bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas

11 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

July 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Romania have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sectors including, power and energy, rural development, agriculture, health, finance and banking, tourism, education and labor. Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake visited Romania from 29 June - 2 July 2017 for the second session of the bilateral political consultations.

