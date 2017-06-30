Sri Lanka, Romania to expand bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas
July 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka and Romania have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sectors including, power and energy, rural development, agriculture, health, finance and banking, tourism, education and labor. Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake visited Romania from 29 June - 2 July 2017 for the second session of the bilateral political consultations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
