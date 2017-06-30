Sri Lanka President says 'ignoble pol...

Sri Lanka President says 'ignoble political conspiracies' to come to power will never become reality

Colombo Page

July 06, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said the attempts based on the ignoble political conspiracies to come to power will never be successful and expressed regret that some media institutions try to manipulate the public in that direction. "Those who stole the people's money, made unlawful profits from state property and committed fraud, corruption and crimes when they were in power, are trying to convince the people that they are coming to power again," President Sirisena said.

Chicago, IL

