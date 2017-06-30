Sri Lanka passes bill banning bottom-trawling and other illegal fishing activities
July 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a bill banning the destructive fishing practice of bottom-trawling in the island waters, and imposing heavy fines on the violators. The Bill will affect thousands of Sri Lankans and Indians fishing in the sea between Sri Lanka and India, and will particularly hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen as these are the biggest offenders as far as bottom trawling in Lankan waters is concerned.
