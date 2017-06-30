Sri Lanka passes bill banning bottom-...

Sri Lanka passes bill banning bottom-trawling and other illegal fishing activities

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

July 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a bill banning the destructive fishing practice of bottom-trawling in the island waters, and imposing heavy fines on the violators. The Bill will affect thousands of Sri Lankans and Indians fishing in the sea between Sri Lanka and India, and will particularly hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen as these are the biggest offenders as far as bottom trawling in Lankan waters is concerned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC