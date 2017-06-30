Sri Lanka arrests over 1000 people fo...

Sri Lanka arrests over 1000 people for illegally dumping garbage

July 01, Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have arrested over 1,000 people for dumping garbage indiscriminately in capital city and suburbs. Sri Lanka Police together with the Army have arrested 1,180 persons from 18th-27th June for dumping garbage illegally in the Western Province.

